Emami's Bold Rebrand: 'Smart and Handsome' Targets Rs 1,000 Crore

In a strategic move to capture a larger share of the burgeoning male grooming market, Emami has unveiled a revamped brand identity under the banner 'Smart and Handsome'. Aiming for a substantial revenue target of Rs 1,000 crore over the next three to four years, the company plans to broaden its customer appeal.

Originally known as 'Fair And Handsome', the Kolkata-based FMCG giant has enlisted Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan as its new ambassador to better resonate with millennial and Gen Z consumers. Despite a sluggish overall FMCG market, the male grooming sector remains a beacon of growth, presenting Emami with significant expansion opportunities.

The rebranding reflects Emami's mission to shift from niche to mainstream by diversifying its offerings and expanding distribution. Current strategies include a comprehensive marketing campaign and new product launches by April, intending to fortify its position in the masstige segment of the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)