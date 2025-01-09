Emami's Bold Rebrand: 'Smart and Handsome' Targets Rs 1,000 Crore
Emami is revamping its male grooming brand by introducing 'Smart and Handsome', aiming for Rs 1,000 crore in revenue over the next few years. This initiative involves rebranding to attract millennials and Gen Z, with Kartik Aaryan as the brand ambassador, expanding its product range and leveraging existing distribution networks.
In a strategic move to capture a larger share of the burgeoning male grooming market, Emami has unveiled a revamped brand identity under the banner 'Smart and Handsome'. Aiming for a substantial revenue target of Rs 1,000 crore over the next three to four years, the company plans to broaden its customer appeal.
Originally known as 'Fair And Handsome', the Kolkata-based FMCG giant has enlisted Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan as its new ambassador to better resonate with millennial and Gen Z consumers. Despite a sluggish overall FMCG market, the male grooming sector remains a beacon of growth, presenting Emami with significant expansion opportunities.
The rebranding reflects Emami's mission to shift from niche to mainstream by diversifying its offerings and expanding distribution. Current strategies include a comprehensive marketing campaign and new product launches by April, intending to fortify its position in the masstige segment of the market.
