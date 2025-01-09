Left Menu

Industrial Accident at Kusum Smelters: Rescue Efforts Intensify

A smelting plant in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli district witnessed the collapse of a silo, injuring two and trapping two others. Authorities, including the district collector and police superintendent, are working to rescue trapped laborers. Rescue efforts are ongoing as Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai monitors the situation.

Updated: 09-01-2025 19:57 IST
In a tragic incident at Chhattisgarh's Mungeli district, a silo collapsed at a smelting plant, leaving two laborers injured and two others possibly trapped. The collapse occurred at Kusum Smelters Private Limited around 1:30 pm, confirmed Mungeli Superintendent of Police Bhojram Patel.

Rescue operations were swiftly initiated as police reached the site of the accident, which is located about 100 km from Raipur. Preliminary reports indicated that the silo, used to store dust materials, had crashed, possibly trapping workers beneath the debris. Two injured individuals were promptly evacuated and hospitalized in Bilaspur, 25 km away.

The search continues for two missing individuals, with officials including the district collector engaged in the rescue mission. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has expressed his concern and confirmed that relief efforts are progressing rapidly, with continuous monitoring of the situation for the safety of all workers involved.

