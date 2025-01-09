Left Menu

Congress Slams GST as 'Tax Terrorism'

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticizes India's GST, labeling it a means of exploiting the poor and middle class. He urges the Modi government to address this 'tax terrorism' in the upcoming Union Budget, highlighting the disproportionate tax burden on lower-income groups.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government, accusing it of turning the Goods and Services Tax (GST) into a tool to exploit the hard-earned money of India's poor and middle class.

Kharge criticized the GST's complexity, with its nine different rates, declaring it neither 'good' nor 'simple.' He argued that the tax disproportionately burdens lower-income groups, while billionaires contribute minimally.

Amidst increasing revenue from GST and reduced Corporate Tax rates, the Congress leader demands an end to 'tax terrorism' in the forthcoming Union Budget, as highlighted during press conferences in 12 cities.

