Parents of Fallen Pilot Demand Policy Change for Martyred Soldiers

The parents of Squadron Leader Abhimanyu Rai, a valiant pilot who died in a trainer jet crash, feel ignored by government recognition while entitlements and honors were given exclusively to their daughter-in-law. The aggrieved parents, Group Captain Amitabh Rai (Retd) and his wife Chitralekha, now demand policy reforms to include parents of martyred soldiers.

Squadron Leader Rai tragically lost his life on December 4, 2023, near the Air Force Academy in Hyderabad. As an Indian Air Force pilot, he was on a training mission with a foreign cadet when the catastrophic crash occurred, resulting in the loss of both lives. His parents claim they haven't received condolences from authorities, which they've identified as a significant oversight.

Highlighting systemic issues, the Rais point out the inequities in the treatment of such disasters, lamenting the lack of recognition for the maternal role in grooming soldiers. The family continues to pursue justice and pay tribute to their son's sacrifice, even visiting the crash site and the foreign cadet's family. Through these actions, they seek to bring awareness to policy gaps and the inherent pressures faced by military instructors.

