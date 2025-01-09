Left Menu

Euro Area Bond Yields Surge Amid Inflation Concerns and UK Gilt Selloff

Euro area government bond yields reached new highs, influenced by persistent service inflation and a selloff in UK gilts. The ECB attributes rising euro zone inflation to energy costs and service prices. German bond yields remained steady despite UK market volatility. Fiscal challenges impact euro bond markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 21:34 IST
Euro Area Bond Yields Surge Amid Inflation Concerns and UK Gilt Selloff
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Investors are eyeing increased euro area government bond yields as they hit fresh multi-month highs amid concerns about persistent service inflation. The UK 10-year bond yield spiked to 4.925%, marking its highest level since 2008, before flattening later in the day following a significant rise.

While inflation in the euro zone rose to 2.4%, influenced by heightened energy prices and service costs, the European Central Bank remains confident in its inflation strategy. A European Central Bank survey indicated that inflation expectations continue to climb, with a key market gauge reaching a two-month high.

Fiscal challenges are set to dominate euro area bond markets, as the impact of global yield increases and the recent UK gilt selloff are analyzed. Strong bond supply is leading to weaker prices and higher yields, with German and Italian bond yields experiencing slight increases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025