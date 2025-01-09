Euro Area Bond Yields Surge Amid Inflation Concerns and UK Gilt Selloff

Investors are eyeing increased euro area government bond yields as they hit fresh multi-month highs amid concerns about persistent service inflation. The UK 10-year bond yield spiked to 4.925%, marking its highest level since 2008, before flattening later in the day following a significant rise.

While inflation in the euro zone rose to 2.4%, influenced by heightened energy prices and service costs, the European Central Bank remains confident in its inflation strategy. A European Central Bank survey indicated that inflation expectations continue to climb, with a key market gauge reaching a two-month high.

Fiscal challenges are set to dominate euro area bond markets, as the impact of global yield increases and the recent UK gilt selloff are analyzed. Strong bond supply is leading to weaker prices and higher yields, with German and Italian bond yields experiencing slight increases.

(With inputs from agencies.)