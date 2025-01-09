GMR Airports Divests Stake in Philippine Venture

GMR Airports announced on Thursday that it will sell its stake in a Philippine joint venture for USD 1.365 million.

In a regulatory filing, GMR Airports International B.V. (GAIBV) revealed plans to divest its 50% interest in Megawide GMR Construction JV to Megawide Construction Corporation.

Megawide Construction Corporation already holds the remaining 50% stake in the joint venture, which was involved in the EPC works for Clark Airport, completed in 2020, and has been inactive since.

(With inputs from agencies.)