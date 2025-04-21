Mystery Surrounds Discovery of Decomposed Woman's Body in Hyderabad Mill

Hyderabad authorities are investigating a mysterious case following the discovery of a severely decomposed woman's body at DBR Mills. The remains, estimated to be around six months old, were found after local residents alerted the police.

Officers shared that the deceased is believed to be between 25 and 30 years old, with the body predominantly skeletal in appearance. The incident has been classified as a suspicious death, prompting a thorough investigation.

The police have confirmed that a post-mortem examination has been conducted. As the investigation unfolds, officials continue to seek information surrounding the circumstances of the woman's death. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)