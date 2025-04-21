Left Menu

Empowering India's Youth: A New Hub for Skill Development

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary inaugurated the PDEU-NSDC Centre of Excellence for Skill Development to train youth in emerging sectors like semiconductor manufacturing, renewable energy, and AI in Gandhinagar. The center aims to bridge academic learning with real-world industrial needs, fostering a future-ready talent pipeline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 21-04-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 17:25 IST
Empowering India's Youth: A New Hub for Skill Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary officially inaugurated the 'PDEU-NSDC Centre of Excellence for Skill Development' on Monday, a strategic initiative aimed at training India's youth in vital emerging sectors. This landmark event is seen as a significant step towards equipping the nation's future workforce with practical, cutting-edge skills needed in industries such as semiconductor manufacturing, renewable energy, and artificial intelligence.

Located in Gandhinagar, the center has been established through a partnership between the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU). The initiative reflects a growing commitment to align academic learning with industrial requirements, enhancing the employability of students across diverse sectors crucial to national growth.

During his address, Minister Chaudhary, also serving as Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, emphasized the importance of collaboration between industry and academia. He highlighted the crucial role of alumni networks in shaping robust institutional frameworks capable of facilitating groundbreaking innovations and effective industry partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025