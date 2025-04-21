Empowering India's Youth: A New Hub for Skill Development

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary officially inaugurated the 'PDEU-NSDC Centre of Excellence for Skill Development' on Monday, a strategic initiative aimed at training India's youth in vital emerging sectors. This landmark event is seen as a significant step towards equipping the nation's future workforce with practical, cutting-edge skills needed in industries such as semiconductor manufacturing, renewable energy, and artificial intelligence.

Located in Gandhinagar, the center has been established through a partnership between the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU). The initiative reflects a growing commitment to align academic learning with industrial requirements, enhancing the employability of students across diverse sectors crucial to national growth.

During his address, Minister Chaudhary, also serving as Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, emphasized the importance of collaboration between industry and academia. He highlighted the crucial role of alumni networks in shaping robust institutional frameworks capable of facilitating groundbreaking innovations and effective industry partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)