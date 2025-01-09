Left Menu

Unveiling Gold Import Data Errors: Government's New Committee Takes Charge

The government formed a committee to address errors in gold import data resulting from double counting caused by the transition from SEZ to ICEGATE systems. A revision has reduced November's imports by $5 billion, with further assessments revealing $11.7 billion excess imports from April to November 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 22:25 IST
Unveiling Gold Import Data Errors: Government's New Committee Takes Charge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government has taken action to rectify errors in gold import data by forming a committee comprising officials from the finance and commerce ministries. This decision follows the identification of double counting errors, stemming from the data transition between SEZ and ICEGATE systems.

The Commerce Ministry highlighted that these inaccuracies necessitated a revised figure for November 2024, decreasing imports by $5 billion to $9.84 billion. Since April 2024, the figures were adjusted, revealing excess imports valued at approximately $11.7 billion in the first eight months of the fiscal year.

The Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCIS) initiated the investigation after an import surge in November, prompting the ministry to scrutinize potential errors in gold import data. Meanwhile, the transition of EXIM data processing to the ICEGATE system highlighted ongoing technical glitches yet to be fully resolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025