Turmoil in the Skies: Akasa Air Faces Internal Whistleblower Allegations

A group of pilots from Akasa Air has raised concerns about the airline's hiring practices and alleged lapses in operations, prompting them to write to the civil aviation ministry. They claim issues with rostering and training inefficiencies, while the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has taken actions against the airline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-01-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 22:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Akasa Air is under scrutiny as a group of its pilots has filed complaints with the civil aviation ministry, alleging flaws in the hiring process and operational lapses. These whistleblowers claim that some crew members neglect timely reporting and criticize the airline's On Time Performance metrics.

In their communication to the Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, the Civil Aviation Secretary, and the Director General of Civil Aviation, the discontented pilots have sought a formal investigation into what they describe as arbitrary hiring practices. They also point to an unstable roster system within the carrier.

Akasa Air, which has been operating for over two years, is already facing regulatory scrutiny for various issues. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation recently revoked the authorization of a Line Training Captain due to a landing incident scheduled for further investigation, and significant fines have previously been imposed for training lapses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

