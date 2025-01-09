UK Midcap Stocks Rebound Amid Retail Sector Struggles and Bond Market Tensions

On Thursday, UK's midcap stocks staged a recovery after plunging to an eight-month low during the session. The rebound occurred against the backdrop of nervousness in bond markets, despite a steep drop in retail stocks influenced by lackluster Christmas trading reports.

Marks and Spencer announced a promising rise in like-for-like food sales over the Christmas period. However, the warning about upcoming cost pressures led to an 8.4% fall in its share value. Similarly, Tesco saw a 0.5% decline after sticking to its existing profit forecast.

The retail index suffered a 1.3% decrease, largely due to B&M's lowered profit forecast and Greggs's modest sales growth. Despite these setbacks, the FTSE 250 index finished 0.3% higher, buoyed by miners and a weaker pound boosting the FTSE 100 to a near four-week high.

(With inputs from agencies.)