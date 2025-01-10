Left Menu

SEBI Embraces AI for Swift IPO and Mutual Fund Approvals

SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch announced the integration of AI technologies to expedite the approval process for IPOs and mutual funds, significantly reducing waiting times. With only a few applications outstanding, SEBI's adoption of AI promises further efficiency as India's equity markets continue to thrive, alongside emerging investment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 13:56 IST
SEBI Embraces AI for Swift IPO and Mutual Fund Approvals
Madhabi Puri Buch, Chairperson, SEBI (Photo/NSE Youtube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is actively exploring artificial intelligence to accelerate the approval process for initial public offerings (IPOs) and mutual fund applications. SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch, speaking at the SEBI Samvad symposium, highlighted several AI-driven projects underway within the organization aiming to expedite application processing.

Buch revealed impressive improvements in approval timelines, noting that as of November 2024, only two IPO applications and one mutual fund application had been pending for over six months, compared to considerably higher figures in March 2022. The integration of AI is anticipated to further streamline these processes amidst a booming IPO market observing significant equity raises.

She also emphasized the importance of financial inclusion and proposed a Rs 250 systematic investment plan (SIP) for mutual funds to enhance accessibility. Additionally, Buch discussed potential growth in REITs, InvITS, and municipal bonds over the next decade and noted India's increased weight in the MSCI Index, boosting global investment inflows.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025