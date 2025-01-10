Left Menu

Government Sets Modest Wheat Procurement Target Amid Record Production Forecast

The government has set a conservative wheat procurement target of 30 million tonnes for the 2025-26 rabi season, though the Agriculture Ministry anticipates a record 115 million tonnes in production for 2024-25. The minimum support price is set at Rs 2,425 per quintal to support farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 14:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The government has announced a cautious wheat procurement target of 30 million tonnes for the 2025-26 rabi marketing season, despite projections of record production.

Sources indicate that the lower target comes even as the Agriculture Ministry forecasts an unprecedented 115 million tonnes of wheat in the 2024-25 crop year.

Set to commence in April, the 2025-26 marketing season includes a minimum support price of Rs 2,425 per quintal, determined after dialogue with state food secretaries.

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) and state bodies play a key role in wheat procurement to ensure farmers benefit from minimum support prices and to fulfill welfare scheme quotas.

In the 2024-25 season, the government procured 26.6 million tonnes, falling short of the 30-32 million tonne aim, but outpacing the 26.2 million tonnes procured in the prior season against a 34.15 million tonne target.

The 2022-23 statistics revealed procurement at just 18.8 million tonnes, a sharp deviation from the 44.4 million tonne goal.

Wheat sowing has almost concluded in many states, with favorable conditions reported across 31.9 million hectares.

(With inputs from agencies.)

