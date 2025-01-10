Left Menu

European Markets Dip as Bond Yields Rise and U.S. Jobs Data Looms

European shares saw a slight drop as government bond yields rose, with U.S. jobs data in focus for Federal Reserve rate hints. While utilities dropped, telecoms saw gains. Sweden’s economy grew in November while Norway's inflation eased. Ubisoft stock fell on game delay and reduced bookings outlook.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 15:30 IST
European Markets Dip as Bond Yields Rise and U.S. Jobs Data Looms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European stock markets experienced a slight decline on Friday as soaring government bond yields exerted pressure on equities. Investors now look to upcoming U.S. jobs data to glean insights into the Federal Reserve's future interest rate strategy.

The pan-European STOXX 600 dipped by 0.1% at 0941 GMT but maintained its position for the strongest weekly gain in a month. German 10-year bund yields climbed to their highest level in six months, impacting utilities, which fell by 0.9% as they often trade as bond proxies.

Market volatility is expected to persist in the weeks ahead, driven by both interest rates and political developments. The U.S. jobs report, expected to reveal December's job growth moderation, will influence the Fed's cautious approach to rate adjustments this year, sustaining attention on economic indicators.

Tariffs continue to be a source of volatility for European equities, although much of the impact is believed to be priced into the markets already. The food and beverages sector struggled, with significant losses seen in Pernod Ricard and JDE Peet's, while Novo Nordisk's gains helped mitigate some declines.

Telecommunications sectors showed resilience, particularly Deutsche Telekom, which saw a 1.5% increase following UBS's recommendation upgrade. Meanwhile, economic data showed Sweden's economy grew by 1.4% in November, and Norway experienced greater-than-expected deceleration in core inflation for December.

In Switzerland, unemployment rose slightly to 2.8% in December. France's Ubisoft saw a significant drop of 7.1% in its stock value after announcing delays in its latest Assassin's Creed release and revising its financial outlook for lower third-quarter and annual net bookings.

In contrast, Ambu A/S led the gains on the pan-European index, surging 13.2% on releasing preliminary strong first-quarter results and an optimistic full-year forecast, highlighting varied responses in specific sectors across the European market landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025