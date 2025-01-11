Panama Canal: A Waterway of Global Trade Amid U.S. Controversy

The Panama Canal, a crucial conduit for global commerce, will remain under Panamanian control, according to its administrator, Ricaurte Vásquez. This assertion comes amid claims by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump that the United States should reclaim the canal, a suggestion Vásquez firmly rejects.

In an interview, Vásquez refuted Trump's claims of Chinese influence over the canal's operations, noting that Chinese and other international companies operate there through legitimate business arrangements. Trump has suggested military action to regain U.S. control, calling current transit fees "ridiculous." Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino dismissed these claims, asserting the canal's continuous Panamanian management.

Vásquez emphasized the canal's global neutrality, pointing out that U.S. and Taiwanese firms also operate on its ports and that its fee structure remains consistent for all international traffic. Despite challenges like recent droughts, the Panama Canal continues to provide vital connectivity between the world's oceans.

(With inputs from agencies.)