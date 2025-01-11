Left Menu

Panama Canal: A Waterway of Global Trade Amid U.S. Controversy

The Panama Canal remains a major global trade route despite incoming U.S. president Donald Trump's criticism. Administrator Ricaurte Vásquez maintained that the canal, a vital link between the Atlantic and Pacific, will stay under Panamanian control, rejecting Trump's claim of Chinese dominance and the suggestion of reclaiming the canal by force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panamacity | Updated: 11-01-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 20:16 IST
Panama Canal: A Waterway of Global Trade Amid U.S. Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Panama Canal, a crucial conduit for global commerce, will remain under Panamanian control, according to its administrator, Ricaurte Vásquez. This assertion comes amid claims by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump that the United States should reclaim the canal, a suggestion Vásquez firmly rejects.

In an interview, Vásquez refuted Trump's claims of Chinese influence over the canal's operations, noting that Chinese and other international companies operate there through legitimate business arrangements. Trump has suggested military action to regain U.S. control, calling current transit fees "ridiculous." Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino dismissed these claims, asserting the canal's continuous Panamanian management.

Vásquez emphasized the canal's global neutrality, pointing out that U.S. and Taiwanese firms also operate on its ports and that its fee structure remains consistent for all international traffic. Despite challenges like recent droughts, the Panama Canal continues to provide vital connectivity between the world's oceans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025