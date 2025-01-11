Invest Madhya Pradesh: Global Summit Boosts State Industrialization
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the 'Invest Madhya Pradesh' summit in February 2023. Aimed at boosting industrialization, the event has already attracted investment proposals exceeding Rs 4 lakh crore. Additionally, developments in irrigation and cultural projects are being realized across the state.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to attend the highly-anticipated 'Invest Madhya Pradesh' summit slated for February 24-25, as announced by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav this Saturday.
Hosted biennially by the Madhya Pradesh government, this global investors summit seeks to expedite industrialization within the state. Six regional conferences so far have garnered investment proposals totaling more than Rs 4 lakh crore of economic potential, possibly generating employment for 300,000 individuals. The seventh conference is scheduled in Shahdol on January 16.
Yadav highlighted developmental milestones, including two new irrigation projects in Barwani district and the unveiling of statues and cultural works in Indore and Kalariya, further underscoring the state's commitment to progress.
