Massive Rail Network Overhaul in Maharashtra with Rs 89,780 Crore Investment

The government has greenlighted a staggering 38 rail infrastructure projects in Maharashtra, covering a vast 5,098 kilometers at a monumental cost of Rs 89,780 crore. According to the Ministry of Railways, this initiative aims to expand the state's rail network and bolster its train-handling capacity considerably.

The ambitious plan entails 11 new railway lines, two gauge conversions, and 25 projects dedicated to doubling or multi-tracking to enhance connectivity throughout the region. Over the years, funding for these projects has increased significantly. From an average annual investment of Rs 1,171 crore between 2009 and 2014, the budget for the 2025-26 period has surged more than 20 times to Rs 23,778 crore, substantially accelerating the pace of track completion.

In the metropolitan Mumbai area, slated upgrades aim at managing the daily operation of 3,200 suburban trains and 120 express trains. The Ministry sanctions phases II, III, and IIIA of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project to augment capacity and safety. Plans include additional tracks between key stations and advancing projects like the high-speed bullet train with full land acquisition achieved. Additionally, the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor is partly operational, supporting cargo transport between JNPT port and Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)