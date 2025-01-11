Left Menu

Bus Mishap in Thane: Passengers Injured

Eight passengers suffered minor injuries when an MSRTC bus collided with a metro rail pillar in Thane. The accident occurred at 6am on Friday, and those injured received preliminary treatment. A complaint was filed against the driver under the Motor Vehicles Act, but no arrests have been made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 11-01-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 22:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Eight passengers sustained minor injuries when an MSRTC bus crashed into a metro rail pillar in Thane early Friday morning.

The incident occurred at 6am on Pankhanda road near Ovla village. All injured passengers were treated and subsequently discharged, according to an official from the Kasarvadavali police station.

The driver, Krishna Adsul (34), is accused of driving recklessly. While an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act has been filed upon MSRTC's complaint, Adsul has not yet been arrested.

(With inputs from agencies.)

