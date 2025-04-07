Left Menu

Markets Tumble as Tariff Tensions Escalate

U.S. stock futures dropped significantly following the Trump administration's tariff announcement. Experts attribute the decline to investor uncertainty and fears of a deepening trade war, potential recession, and lack of intervention by the Federal Reserve. Market recovery remains uncertain amid ongoing risk aversion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 04:44 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 04:44 IST
U.S. stock futures opened sharply lower on Sunday night, hinting at a continuation of last week's dramatic selloff. The market turmoil follows the Trump administration's tariff announcement, which has already wiped trillions from equity values.

Robert Pavlik from Dakota Wealth pointed out a 4% dip in futures, driven by anticipation of further market declines absent any conciliatory gestures from administration officials. Concerns over margin calls and declining earnings further compound investor anxiety.

Experts like Angelo Kourkafas and David Seif highlight fears of a prolonged trade war and potential recession, with the market's fate uncertain until clear policy pivots emerge. Michael Brown of Pepperstone emphasized that risk aversion is likely to persist without intervention from either the Federal Reserve or the Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

