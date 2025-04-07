Boca Juniors Clinch Top Spot with Controversial Win

Boca Juniors climbed to the top of Group A in the Argentine Primera Division Apertura after securing a narrow 1-0 victory over Barracas Central at home on Sunday.

The decisive goal came from Rodrigo Battaglia, who capitalized on a cross from Lautaro Blanco shortly before the halftime break.

Despite the win, Boca had two goals disallowed; Edison Cavani's brilliant volley was overturned due to a foul, and another effort was ruled offside. Boca now leads the group by two points, ahead of Tigre, set to play Newell's Old Boys.

