Boca Juniors Clinch Top Spot with Controversial Win
Boca Juniors secured the top position in Group A of the Argentine Primera Division Apertura tournament with a 1-0 victory over Barracas Central. Rodrigo Battaglia scored the winning goal. Despite having two goals disallowed, Boca maintained their lead ahead of Tigre, who face Newell's Old Boys next.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 04:32 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 04:32 IST
Boca Juniors climbed to the top of Group A in the Argentine Primera Division Apertura after securing a narrow 1-0 victory over Barracas Central at home on Sunday.
The decisive goal came from Rodrigo Battaglia, who capitalized on a cross from Lautaro Blanco shortly before the halftime break.
Despite the win, Boca had two goals disallowed; Edison Cavani's brilliant volley was overturned due to a foul, and another effort was ruled offside. Boca now leads the group by two points, ahead of Tigre, set to play Newell's Old Boys.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 2-Moldova broadens probe into pro-Russian group after detention of ethnic minority leader
GX Group acquires Ping Communication; eyes USD 50 mn biz in LATAM
Britain Tightens Grip: Sanctions on Pro-Russian Moldovan Group Amid EU Integration Push
ACME Group Aims High with Solar Manufacturing Expansion