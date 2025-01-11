AfDB Leaders Shine in New African Magazine's 2024 "100 Most Influential Africans" List

Adesina and N’Sele Recognized for Transformational Impact on Africa’s Development

In a resounding tribute to the African Development Bank Group’s contributions to improving lives across the continent, New African Magazine has included two of the institution’s leading figures in its prestigious annual list of the 100 Most Influential Africans of 2024.

African Development Bank President Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, who has spearheaded the organization’s transformation for nearly a decade, and Vice President for Finance and Chief Financial Officer Hassatou Diop N’Sele, were named among Africa's most prominent change-makers. This list honors individuals from diverse fields who have significantly shaped Africa’s future and contributed to global progress.

Recognizing Leadership in Development Finance

Dr. Adesina, a World Food Prize laureate and former Nigerian Minister of Agriculture, has been lauded for his transformative leadership. When he assumed the presidency of the African Development Bank in 2015, its capital base stood at $93 billion. By 2024, that figure had soared to $318 billion, reflecting his bold reforms and strategic vision.

Adesina, who will conclude his tenure on August 31, 2025, also received the inaugural “African of the Decade” award at the Africa Investment Forum in Morocco, further solidifying his legacy. "Serving the continent of my birth is the greatest honor of my life," he said, vowing to work tirelessly until the last day of his mandate.

Ms. N’Sele, a seasoned finance expert from Senegal, was recognized for her pioneering work in climate finance. Under her leadership, the African Development Bank introduced a groundbreaking $750 million hybrid bond, the first of its kind issued by a multilateral development bank. This initiative, oversubscribed by $6 billion, paves the way for hybrid capital issuance as a new asset class to scale climate finance globally.

Catalysts for Change

Both leaders have been instrumental in positioning the African Development Bank as a driver of green and social finance, unlocking innovative mechanisms to fund Africa's economic growth. "Under Dr. Adesina’s leadership, we have developed tools that bridge private capital with the urgent need for sustainable development,” N’Sele said, expressing pride in the institution's strides toward climate resilience.

Adesina emphasized the collective achievement, stating, "This recognition belongs to every dedicated member of our great institution working relentlessly to unlock a promising future for millions of Africans."

Honoring Excellence Across Africa

The 2024 “100 Most Influential Africans” list highlights individuals who are shaping Africa’s narrative in politics, business, civil society, science, sports, and the arts. Notable figures include:

King Mohammed VI of Morocco, honored for his leadership in regional economic integration.

Bassirou Diomaye Faye, Senegal’s President, for governance reforms.

Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest industrialist, for expanding critical industries.

Actor Idris Elba, for his cultural contributions and advocacy for African storytelling.

Sports stars who dazzled at the 2024 Paris Olympics also featured prominently. Letsile Tebogo of Botswana won gold in the 200m, Dutch runner Sifan Hassan, of Ethiopian origin, broke multiple middle-distance records, and Algeria’s Imane Khelif triumphed in boxing.

Building Momentum in Development Finance

The business category includes an impressive roster of leaders in development finance, such as:

Dr. Sidi Ould Tah, President of the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa.

Benedict Oramah, President of African Export-Import Bank.

Samaila Zubairu, CEO of the Africa Finance Corporation.

A Symbol of Unity and Progress

New African editor Anver Versi highlighted the significance of the list: “This compilation reflects Africa’s shared progress and resilience in a world often marked by division. It underscores the ingenuity and determination driving Africa’s influence on the global stage.”

With the achievements of figures like Adesina and N’Sele, the African Development Bank continues to exemplify excellence in innovation, accountability, and transformative leadership, inspiring a generation committed to Africa’s growth and prosperity.