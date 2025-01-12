Kolkata Metro's Green Line Milestone: Revolutionizing Commutes with CBTC Technology

The Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation took a significant step by commencing the Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling for the East-West Metro corridor, aiming to link two major Eastern Railway stations, Howrah and Sealdah. This development marks an innovative leap in enhancing commuter convenience and safety.

Overcoming the Bowbazar tunnelling challenge, the Metro has connected Sealdah and Esplanade stations, clearing obstructions that had hindered progress. Preparations for electrical works on the aluminium third rail are nearing completion, awaiting the statutory inspection necessary before activation.

The new CBTC system facilitates automatic train operations, with features for collision prevention and speed control, akin to systems in London and Moscow. This technological advancement integrates the Green Line into a seamless transit route, promising a reliable and modern commuting experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)