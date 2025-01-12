Left Menu

Kolkata Metro's Green Line Milestone: Revolutionizing Commutes with CBTC Technology

The Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation has initiated the CBTC signalling system on the East-West Metro corridor, aiming to connect Howrah and Sealdah for efficient train operations. The system ensures safe, automatic train control, promising reduced commute times and increased safety for daily commuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-01-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 17:52 IST
Kolkata Metro's Green Line Milestone: Revolutionizing Commutes with CBTC Technology
  • Country:
  • India

The Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation took a significant step by commencing the Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling for the East-West Metro corridor, aiming to link two major Eastern Railway stations, Howrah and Sealdah. This development marks an innovative leap in enhancing commuter convenience and safety.

Overcoming the Bowbazar tunnelling challenge, the Metro has connected Sealdah and Esplanade stations, clearing obstructions that had hindered progress. Preparations for electrical works on the aluminium third rail are nearing completion, awaiting the statutory inspection necessary before activation.

The new CBTC system facilitates automatic train operations, with features for collision prevention and speed control, akin to systems in London and Moscow. This technological advancement integrates the Green Line into a seamless transit route, promising a reliable and modern commuting experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025