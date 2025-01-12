Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Government Enforces Strict Austerity Measures for Financial Stability

The Jammu and Kashmir government has introduced stringent austerity measures to curb financial expenditure for the 2024-25 fiscal year. These include a ban on meetings at private hotels, restrictions on travel expenditure, and a 10% budget cut across various activities to maintain financial discipline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 12-01-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 21:25 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Government Enforces Strict Austerity Measures for Financial Stability
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced a raft of austerity measures for the fiscal year 2024-25 aimed at slashing expenditure and promoting financial prudence. Key directives include a complete ban on meetings in private hotels and a restriction on exhibitions outside the Union Territory. The steps are designed to ensure fiscal responsibility while reducing unnecessary spending.

According to a three-page order released by Principal Secretary (Finance Department) Santosh D Vaidya, departments are allowed limited revenue expenditure in the final quarter and month of the fiscal year. This curtailment is part of a broader strategy to prevent a surge in spending and ensure procedural compliance. An economy cut of 10% has been applied to activities including travel, hospitality, and official functions.

Additionally, the creation of new posts has been banned, with vacant posts for over two years to be surrendered. Travel within India is restricted to economy class, and international travel needs explicit finance department approval. These policies extend to all local funds across departments, universities, and agencies as part of the government's commitment to maintaining budgetary discipline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025