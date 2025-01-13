South Korea's Airport Safety Overhaul: A Response to Tragedy

In an urgent response to last December's aviation disaster, the South Korean transport ministry is set to revamp the safety structures housing antennae critical for aircraft landings at national airports.

After a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 crashed at Muan airport, exposing safety flaws, the ministry found concrete and steel embankments at seven airports requiring upgrades.

With safety inspections revealing lapses among airlines, authorities plan to finalize improvement measures soon and complete updates by 2025, ensuring stringent compliance across all facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)