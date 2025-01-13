Left Menu

South Korea's Airport Safety Overhaul: A Response to Tragedy

In response to a fatal crash incident, South Korea is planning to enhance airport structure safety. Following an accident in December, the transport ministry aims to replace 'localizer' structures at seven airports by 2025 and improve safety measures for airlines operating Boeing 737-800 jets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 09:46 IST
South Korea's Airport Safety Overhaul: A Response to Tragedy
Schipol airport Image Credit:

In an urgent response to last December's aviation disaster, the South Korean transport ministry is set to revamp the safety structures housing antennae critical for aircraft landings at national airports.

After a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 crashed at Muan airport, exposing safety flaws, the ministry found concrete and steel embankments at seven airports requiring upgrades.

With safety inspections revealing lapses among airlines, authorities plan to finalize improvement measures soon and complete updates by 2025, ensuring stringent compliance across all facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025