Labourer Dispute Turns Deadly in Delhi’s Prem Nagar

A heated dispute among three laborers in northwest Delhi's Prem Nagar led to the death of Mukesh, a laborer originally from Bihar, early Friday morning, police reported.

The incident unfolded around 6 am, when a PCR call alerted authorities to an unconscious and injured man in Inder Enclave, later identified as Mukesh, authorities confirmed.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a disagreement between Mukesh and two fellow laborers quickly escalated, resulting in Mukesh being fatally struck with a brick. A murder case has been registered, and efforts are underway to apprehend the culprits and understand the motive.

(With inputs from agencies.)