Labourer Dispute Turns Deadly in Delhi’s Prem Nagar
A clash among three laborers in Delhi's Prem Nagar area ended in tragedy as one, identified as Mukesh of Bihar, was killed. The police promptly arrived, but Mukesh was declared dead at the hospital. Investigations are ongoing to capture the two fleeing laborers responsible.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2025 00:21 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 00:21 IST
- Country:
- India
A heated dispute among three laborers in northwest Delhi's Prem Nagar led to the death of Mukesh, a laborer originally from Bihar, early Friday morning, police reported.
The incident unfolded around 6 am, when a PCR call alerted authorities to an unconscious and injured man in Inder Enclave, later identified as Mukesh, authorities confirmed.
Preliminary investigations revealed that a disagreement between Mukesh and two fellow laborers quickly escalated, resulting in Mukesh being fatally struck with a brick. A murder case has been registered, and efforts are underway to apprehend the culprits and understand the motive.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Prem Nagar
- labourer
- dispute
- murder
- death
- Bihar
- police
- investigation
- crime
ALSO READ
Hegseth announces start of effort to 'eliminate ISIS fighters' and weapons sites in Syria following deaths of Americans, reports AP.
Tragic Surge: ICE Detention Deaths Hit Two-Decade High in 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh: Mourning and Violence Follow Youth Leader's Death
Bihar's Cold Wave: School Schedules Adjusted as Fog Covers State
Legal Twist: Delays and Disputes in Santosh Deshmukh Murder Case