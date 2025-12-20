Tragic Turn: Neighbourly Quarrel Leads to Fatality

A 60-year-old man lost his life allegedly due to an attack while attempting to mediate a neighborly dispute in Mahaveer Nagar.

The incident unfolded Friday morning in Teachers' Colony when Anil Goutam intervened in a quarrel involving Kamlesh and Lalit Rathore. According to his son, Goutam's attempts to calm the altercation turned tragic.

The police said there were no apparent injury marks on the body, but a case has been filed under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita to fully investigate. As family members demanded justice, an assurance of a fair probe led them to agree to the post-mortem.

