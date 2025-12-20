Left Menu

Colombia's Bold Move: $5.94 Billion TES Bond Sale to Foreign Investor

Colombia has made a significant sale of TES bonds worth 23 trillion pesos to a foreign investor, aiming to reduce its 2026 financing needs. The finance ministry suggests this could be the first of many such transactions, pointing to Colombia's robust economic outlook and solid institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 00:24 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 00:24 IST
Colombia's Bold Move: $5.94 Billion TES Bond Sale to Foreign Investor

In a significant financial maneuver, Colombia has directly sold TES bonds valued at 23 trillion pesos, equivalent to $5.94 billion, to a foreign investor, as reported by the finance ministry on Friday.

This transaction aims to lower Colombia's financing needs for 2026. The ministry indicated that this could be the first of potentially multiple transactions with the investor, who views Colombia's economic prospects and institutional integrity positively, according to Javier Cuellar, the public credit director.

Cuellar revealed that the government plans to adopt a new approach for selling domestic public debt, which is part of a broader debt management strategy aimed at reducing auction reliance and easing market supply pressure. This will involve private sales of TES bonds and exploring new market opportunities, including ventures into Asia, prior to the end of the current administration in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025