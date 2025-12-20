Colombia's Bold Move: $5.94 Billion TES Bond Sale to Foreign Investor

In a significant financial maneuver, Colombia has directly sold TES bonds valued at 23 trillion pesos, equivalent to $5.94 billion, to a foreign investor, as reported by the finance ministry on Friday.

This transaction aims to lower Colombia's financing needs for 2026. The ministry indicated that this could be the first of potentially multiple transactions with the investor, who views Colombia's economic prospects and institutional integrity positively, according to Javier Cuellar, the public credit director.

Cuellar revealed that the government plans to adopt a new approach for selling domestic public debt, which is part of a broader debt management strategy aimed at reducing auction reliance and easing market supply pressure. This will involve private sales of TES bonds and exploring new market opportunities, including ventures into Asia, prior to the end of the current administration in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)