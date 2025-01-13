China's Export Surge Defies Tariff Threats

In a surprising turn, China's exports surged by 10.7% in December, far exceeding economists' expectations amid looming threats of U.S. tariffs by President-elect Donald Trump. Despite predictions of import shrinkage, imports rose modestly by 1% year-on-year, driving China's trade surplus to a remarkable USD 104.84 billion.

Experts attribute this robust export growth to preemptive efforts by Chinese factories to 'front-run' potential tariff hikes, a strategy that could buoy shipments in the near-term. Zichun Huang of Capital Economics suggests that gains in global market share are supported by a weak real effective exchange rate.

As China navigates the complexities of global trade, its export growth includes significant increases in sectors such as electrical products and e-commerce, while maintaining crucial trading relationships with regions participating in the Belt and Road initiative and traditional partners like Europe and the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)