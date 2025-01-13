WeWork India Secures Rs 500 Crore to Bolster Growth and Reduce Debt

WeWork India announced on Monday a significant financial move, securing Rs 500 crore through a rights issue to primarily reduce debt and support further expansion efforts. The capital injection sees joint contributions from principal stakeholders Embassy Group and WeWork Global.

The Bengaluru-based co-working space leader, in which Embassy Group holds a 73% share and WeWork Global a 27% stake, has earmarked these funds for strategic debt repayment and cost of capital reduction. This initiative marks another step in the company's journey towards becoming debt-free, further solidifying investor confidence.

Karan Virwani, Managing Director & CEO of WeWork India, highlighted the company's commitment to sustainable growth over its eight-year presence in the country. Operating across 63 centers in cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and New Delhi, WeWork India continues its expansive trajectory with over 1 lakh desks available, leveraging its substantial recent fundraising.

(With inputs from agencies.)