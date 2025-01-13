Netherlands: EIB Backs Resato with €25M Loan to Accelerate Clean Energy Infrastructure

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has granted a €25 million venture debt facility to Resato Hydrogen Technology, a Dutch leader in hydrogen refuelling station (HRS) development. This investment will drive Resato’s research and development initiatives, expand its production capacity, and contribute to the deployment of 1,000 hydrogen refuelling stations across Europe by 2030.

Strategic Growth Aligned with EU Goals

Based in Assen, Netherlands, Resato’s ambitious plans align with the European Union’s Sustainable and Smart Mobility Strategy, emphasizing sustainable energy solutions. The funding will also support Resato’s transition to a newly optimized assembly facility in 2024, enabling scaled production to meet increasing demand for hydrogen infrastructure.

EIB Vice President Robert de Groot remarked, "Hydrogen is a key component of the future energy mix. The success of the green transition depends on robust infrastructure to support alternative fuels. This partnership reflects Europe’s innovative strength when empowered by the right resources.”

Hydrogen’s Role in Clean Energy Transition

Hydrogen is emerging as a critical element in reducing reliance on fossil fuels, particularly in sectors facing grid capacity challenges. Resato’s hydrogen refuelling solutions are poised to address emissions challenges in heavy-duty transport, such as buses and trucks, where hydrogen’s efficiency and range are significant advantages.

The company’s advanced technology also tackles the “chicken-and-egg” problem that hinders adoption: consumers hesitate to purchase hydrogen-powered vehicles due to insufficient infrastructure, while infrastructure investment depends on vehicle adoption.

CEO Rob Castien expressed his enthusiasm for the EIB collaboration, stating, “This funding validates Resato’s mission to lead in hydrogen refuelling innovation. It empowers us to accelerate the infrastructure required to support Europe’s sustainable energy transition, reducing emissions and alleviating grid congestion.”

Economic and Employment Growth in Northern Netherlands

Resato’s expansion is expected to significantly impact the northern Netherlands' economy and job market. The company plans to increase its workforce from 170 to between 500 and 1,000 employees by 2030, creating additional employment opportunities across the regional supply chain.

To address the challenge of recruiting skilled personnel, Resato launched its H2 Academy in November 2024. The academy collaborates with universities and local institutions to offer specialized training programs, ensuring a steady supply of professionals equipped to thrive in the hydrogen industry.

Resato’s Proven Track Record in Hydrogen Infrastructure

Resato’s innovation in hydrogen technology is well-established. The company opened the Netherlands’ first large-scale hydrogen refuelling station in The Hague in 2019. Since then, it has sold more than 55 hydrogen stations across Europe, catering to vehicles ranging from cars and buses to trucks and trains.

Resato is also the manufacturer of the market’s largest hydrogen refuelling station, with a capacity of 2,000 kilograms per day, currently operated by Hypion in Neumünster, Germany.

Scaling Up for a Sustainable Future

This partnership underscores the critical role of public-private collaboration in Europe’s green transition. By scaling up hydrogen infrastructure, Resato is not only facilitating the shift to clean energy but also bolstering regional economies and job markets.

With the EIB’s support, Resato is well-positioned to lead Europe’s hydrogen revolution, creating a cleaner, more sustainable energy landscape for future generations.