Barista Brews Pistachio Perfection with American Collaboration

Barista Coffee partners with American Pistachio Growers to launch a range of pistachio-based beverages and desserts across India, highlighting the premium quality and health benefits of California-grown pistachios. This initiative aims to enhance Barista's menu with international flavors and foster culinary ties between India and the USA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 12:13 IST
Barista Coffee Company collaborates with American Pistachio Growers to launch the new California pistachio offerings. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable collaboration, Barista Coffee, a prominent Indian coffee chain, joins forces with American Pistachio Growers (APG) to unveil a new line of pistachio-based drinks and desserts. Both brands are renowned for their commitment to quality, making this partnership a harmonious blend of value and innovation.

The initiative includes a variety of inventive offerings such as the California Pistachio Latte, California Pistachio Frappe, and California Pistachio Muffin, designed to satisfy the eclectic tastes of coffee and pistachio enthusiasts. This venture underscores Barista's ongoing efforts to diversify its menu with international tastes and deliver a superior coffeehouse experience.

Barista CEO Rajat Agrawal expressed enthusiasm for the venture, noting, "This collaboration aligns with our dedication to providing quality and authenticity." Similarly, APG's Sumit Saran highlighted the initiative as a testament to the exceptional produce of America, fostering gastronomic ties between the two nations. The pistachio series will be available nationwide from December 16, 2024, aiming to introduce a rich, nutty flavor profile to Barista's esteemed clientele.

(With inputs from agencies.)

