Left Menu

Tragic Wall Collapse at Visakhapatnam Temple: President and CM Naidu Respond

President Murmu and Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu express sorrow over the wall collapse at Visakhapatnam's temple during the Chandanotsavam festival, leaving eight dead and four injured. Relief efforts are underway as Naidu announces compensation for victims' families and mandates a committee to investigate the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 11:53 IST
Tragic Wall Collapse at Visakhapatnam Temple: President and CM Naidu Respond
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, President Droupadi Murmu voiced her sadness over the tragic loss of lives due to a wall collapse at a temple in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Her condolences extend to the mourning families, alongside prayers for the swift recovery of those injured.

Utilizing social media platform X, President Murmu expressed her grief, acknowledging the fatalities, including women, from the incident. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu also conveyed his deep shock and directed emergency medical services to respond promptly.

With numerous devotees gathered to witness the Nija Rupam, the wall's collapse, credited to excessive rain, brought fatalities and injuries. Upon learning of this tragic event, CM Naidu held a teleconference with key ministers and the temple's trustee, engaging in a detailed briefing of the situation.

CM Naidu ordered a swift inquiry by a three-member committee to explore the cause and expressed profound sympathy to the victim's families. A financial aid package was announced, including Rs 25 lakh for families of the deceased, along with employment provisions. Injured individuals will receive Rs 3 lakh each as assistance.

The administration's priority remains on clearing debris to prevent further disruption to the devotees. The terrifying collapse of a makeshift structure during the revered Chandanotsavam festival resulted in eight deaths and four injuries, reported officials. Rescue operations are led by the State Disaster Response Force alongside the National Disaster Response Force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025