Tragic Wall Collapse at Visakhapatnam Temple: President and CM Naidu Respond

On Wednesday, President Droupadi Murmu voiced her sadness over the tragic loss of lives due to a wall collapse at a temple in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Her condolences extend to the mourning families, alongside prayers for the swift recovery of those injured.

Utilizing social media platform X, President Murmu expressed her grief, acknowledging the fatalities, including women, from the incident. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu also conveyed his deep shock and directed emergency medical services to respond promptly.

With numerous devotees gathered to witness the Nija Rupam, the wall's collapse, credited to excessive rain, brought fatalities and injuries. Upon learning of this tragic event, CM Naidu held a teleconference with key ministers and the temple's trustee, engaging in a detailed briefing of the situation.

CM Naidu ordered a swift inquiry by a three-member committee to explore the cause and expressed profound sympathy to the victim's families. A financial aid package was announced, including Rs 25 lakh for families of the deceased, along with employment provisions. Injured individuals will receive Rs 3 lakh each as assistance.

The administration's priority remains on clearing debris to prevent further disruption to the devotees. The terrifying collapse of a makeshift structure during the revered Chandanotsavam festival resulted in eight deaths and four injuries, reported officials. Rescue operations are led by the State Disaster Response Force alongside the National Disaster Response Force.

(With inputs from agencies.)