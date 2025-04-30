Sunil Narine Matches Record as Kolkata Knight Riders Shine in IPL

Sunil Narine of the Kolkata Knight Riders achieved a milestone in the Indian Premier League by equaling the record for the most wickets taken for a single team in men's T20 cricket. Narine's three-wicket performance against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium turned the game in Kolkata's favor, contributing to a crucial 14-run victory.

With this achievement, Narine's wicket tally for Kolkata Knight Riders reached 208, tying with former England spinner Samit Patel, who had set the record while playing for Nottinghamshire. Meanwhile, Chris Wood follows closely behind with 199 wickets for Hampshire, and legendary Sri Lankan bowler Lasith Malinga has 195 wickets for the Mumbai Indians.

The match saw Delhi Capitals making a formidable chase of 205 runs, with significant contributions from Faf du Plessis and captain Axar Patel. However, Narine's strategic bowling dismantled Delhi's middle order, causing a sudden shift in momentum. His crucial wickets, along with valuable runs from Kolkata's Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Rinku Singh, contributed significantly to Kolkata's success.

