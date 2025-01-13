South Korea to Revamp Airport Safety After Fatal Jeju Air Crash

In response to December's tragic Jeju Air crash, where a plane skidded off the runway and caught fire, South Korea's transport ministry announced a plan to overhaul airport structures guiding landings.

The review found issues at seven airports, necessitating major changes to the 'localiser' structures by 2025.

Additionally, irregularities were discovered in several domestic airlines' safety protocols, prompting further inspections and extended shutdown of Muan airport.

