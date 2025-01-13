Left Menu

South Korea to Revamp Airport Safety After Fatal Jeju Air Crash

Following a fatal Jeju Air crash, South Korea plans to upgrade structures guiding landings at airports. The transport ministry identified safety issues at seven domestic airports and plans improvements by 2025. Violations were found at some airlines, prompting further safety inspections and extending Muan airport's shutdown.

In response to December's tragic Jeju Air crash, where a plane skidded off the runway and caught fire, South Korea's transport ministry announced a plan to overhaul airport structures guiding landings.

The review found issues at seven airports, necessitating major changes to the 'localiser' structures by 2025.

Additionally, irregularities were discovered in several domestic airlines' safety protocols, prompting further inspections and extended shutdown of Muan airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

