Solicis Lex Expands with Acquisition of Law Intellect, Establishes 'Solicis Capital' in NCR

In a strategic expansion, Mumbai's prominent law firm, Solicis Lex Advisory, has acquired Delhi-based Law Intellect, subsequently renaming the entity as 'Solicis Capital'. The expansion is part of Solicis Lex's broader strategy to strengthen its presence in the National Capital Region (NCR) following international successes.

The announcement was made by Adv. Ameet Mehta, Managing Partner of Solicis Lex Advisory, who highlighted the firm's aim of addressing the burgeoning legal demands in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab. The acquisition allows Solicis Lex to integrate a team of 60 skilled professionals from Law Intellect, a firm known for its expertise in specialized areas such as ED, CBI, DRI, and more.

The inauguration event at The Constitution Club of India, New Delhi, on January 11, 2025, was attended by a diverse array of distinguished guests, including political leaders, ministers, celebrities, and legal luminaries. The new entity, Solicis Capital, is set to deliver a broad range of legal services in Delhi and the NCR region, furthering the firm's extensive network of approximately 300 legal experts across India.

