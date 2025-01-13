Left Menu

Solicis Lex Expands with Acquisition of Law Intellect, Establishes 'Solicis Capital' in NCR

Leading Mumbai law firm, Solicis Lex Advisory, has acquired the Delhi-based Law Intellect, renaming it 'Solicis Capital'. This move, after expansions in international territories, enhances their presence in the NCR region. The newly rebranded entity will provide comprehensive legal services across Delhi and surrounding areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 14:25 IST
Solicis Lex Expands with Acquisition of Law Intellect, Establishes 'Solicis Capital' in NCR
Acquisition Of Law Intellect, Delhi By Solicis Lex Advisory, Mumbai. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic expansion, Mumbai's prominent law firm, Solicis Lex Advisory, has acquired Delhi-based Law Intellect, subsequently renaming the entity as 'Solicis Capital'. The expansion is part of Solicis Lex's broader strategy to strengthen its presence in the National Capital Region (NCR) following international successes.

The announcement was made by Adv. Ameet Mehta, Managing Partner of Solicis Lex Advisory, who highlighted the firm's aim of addressing the burgeoning legal demands in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab. The acquisition allows Solicis Lex to integrate a team of 60 skilled professionals from Law Intellect, a firm known for its expertise in specialized areas such as ED, CBI, DRI, and more.

The inauguration event at The Constitution Club of India, New Delhi, on January 11, 2025, was attended by a diverse array of distinguished guests, including political leaders, ministers, celebrities, and legal luminaries. The new entity, Solicis Capital, is set to deliver a broad range of legal services in Delhi and the NCR region, furthering the firm's extensive network of approximately 300 legal experts across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025