Vidya Wires Aims High with Rs 320 Crore IPO Launch

Vidya Wires, a prominent player in the winding and conductivity products industry, has submitted draft papers to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) aimed at raising capital.

The planned IPO includes the fresh issuance of equity shares totalling Rs 320 crore and an offer for sale by promoters, enhancing the company's financial landscape.

Funds generated from this initiative will be allocated to capital expenditure for subsidiary ALCU's new projects, debt repayment, and general corporate activities, marking a significant step forward for Vidya Wires.

(With inputs from agencies.)