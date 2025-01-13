Left Menu

Vidya Wires Aims High with Rs 320 Crore IPO Launch

Vidya Wires, a leading manufacturer of winding and conductivity products, has filed draft papers with capital markets regulator Sebi for an IPO. The move aims at raising up to Rs 320 crore through fresh equity shares and an additional offer for sale. Proceeds will fund new projects at subsidiary ALCU, debt payment, and corporate needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 15:07 IST
Vidya Wires Aims High with Rs 320 Crore IPO Launch
  • Country:
  • India

Vidya Wires, a prominent player in the winding and conductivity products industry, has submitted draft papers to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) aimed at raising capital.

The planned IPO includes the fresh issuance of equity shares totalling Rs 320 crore and an offer for sale by promoters, enhancing the company's financial landscape.

Funds generated from this initiative will be allocated to capital expenditure for subsidiary ALCU's new projects, debt repayment, and general corporate activities, marking a significant step forward for Vidya Wires.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025