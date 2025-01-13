Left Menu

Puravankara Limited's Steady Growth and Strategic Investments Boost Real Estate Market Presence

Puravankara Limited, a leading Indian real estate developer, reported a 2% sales growth in Q3FY25, setting a sales value of Rs 1,265 crores. The company saw a 19% increase in customer collections for 9MFY25. Strategic investments and acquisitions underline its market expansion goals for the upcoming fiscal years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-01-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 16:49 IST
Bengaluru-based real estate giant, Puravankara Limited, announced a modest sales increase during Q3FY25, with totals rising by 2% to reach Rs 1,265 crores. The quarter also saw the company's customer collections climb to Rs 993 crores, marking a 6% year-on-year improvement.

Across 9MFY25, Puravankara's strategic investments facilitated a 19% rise in customer collections, amounting to Rs 2,991 crores. These figures reflect robust operational efficiencies within the company, as stated by Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director. The company's acquisition strategy added a potential gross development value estimated at Rs 10,500 crores.

While foreign equity investments in Indian real estate hit $11.4 billion in 2024, Puravankara eyes further market share growth amidst delayed project launches due to approval lags. The company plans to accelerate its launch pipeline to include 15.70 million sq. ft by early FY26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

