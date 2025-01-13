Puravankara Records 2% Growth in Festive Sales Bookings

Puravankara Ltd announced a 2% increase in sales bookings to Rs 1,265 crore for the December quarter, attributed to strong festival demand.

Compared to the previous year's Rs 1,241 crore, this growth signals sustained consumer interest in the real estate market.

Managing Director Ashish Puravankara highlighted the company's robust operational efficiency, leading to Rs 2,991 crore in collections over the last nine months—a 19% year-on-year rise. Puravankara has strategically invested Rs 1,100 crore this fiscal, adding approximately Rs 10,500 crore in potential Gross Development Value (GDV) as part of its growth plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)