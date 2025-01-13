Puravankara Records 2% Growth in Festive Sales Bookings
Puravankara Ltd experienced a 2% rise in sales bookings, reaching Rs 1,265 crore during the December quarter, driven by festive demand. With a focus on efficient operations, the company recorded Rs 2,991 crore in collections over nine months, reflecting a 19% increase and investing heavily for future growth.
Puravankara Ltd announced a 2% increase in sales bookings to Rs 1,265 crore for the December quarter, attributed to strong festival demand.
Compared to the previous year's Rs 1,241 crore, this growth signals sustained consumer interest in the real estate market.
Managing Director Ashish Puravankara highlighted the company's robust operational efficiency, leading to Rs 2,991 crore in collections over the last nine months—a 19% year-on-year rise. Puravankara has strategically invested Rs 1,100 crore this fiscal, adding approximately Rs 10,500 crore in potential Gross Development Value (GDV) as part of its growth plan.
