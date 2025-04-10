Left Menu

Courts Curtail Trump's Venezuelan Deportation Push

Judges in Texas and New York halted Trump's effort to deport Venezuelans under the Alien Enemies Act, despite a recent Supreme Court decision that lifted a nationwide ban. The ACLU is challenging these deportations, arguing the act does not apply to alleged gang members from Venezuela.

Updated: 10-04-2025 01:13 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 01:13 IST
In a significant legal move, U.S. judges in Texas and New York have blocked attempts by the Trump administration to deport alleged Venezuelan gang members, despite a recent Supreme Court ruling that allowed such actions under the Alien Enemies Act.

The courts' decisions, seen as wins for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), hinge on arguments that the deportations are unwarranted given that the alleged gang's activities don't equate to an invasion by a hostile nation, as required by the Act.

Lawyers for the ACLU continue to navigate district-level legal battles, striving to secure protections for those facing deportation under the wartime legislation long deemed inapplicable to modern contexts.

