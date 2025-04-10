Courts Curtail Trump's Venezuelan Deportation Push

In a significant legal move, U.S. judges in Texas and New York have blocked attempts by the Trump administration to deport alleged Venezuelan gang members, despite a recent Supreme Court ruling that allowed such actions under the Alien Enemies Act.

The courts' decisions, seen as wins for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), hinge on arguments that the deportations are unwarranted given that the alleged gang's activities don't equate to an invasion by a hostile nation, as required by the Act.

Lawyers for the ACLU continue to navigate district-level legal battles, striving to secure protections for those facing deportation under the wartime legislation long deemed inapplicable to modern contexts.

