Left Menu

France's Bold Step: A New Chapter in Middle East Diplomacy

French President Emmanuel Macron suggests France might recognize a Palestinian state by June. This move could potentially influence some Middle Eastern countries to recognize Israel. Though Palestine is acknowledged by nearly 150 nations, major Western powers are still abstaining. Macron aims for reciprocal recognition to foster regional peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 10-04-2025 01:12 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 01:12 IST
France's Bold Step: A New Chapter in Middle East Diplomacy
  • Country:
  • France

In a significant diplomatic shift, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France might recognize a Palestinian state by June. This initiative seeks to spur Middle Eastern countries to acknowledge Israel, balancing regional recognition efforts.

Currently, while nearly 150 countries recognize Palestine, major Western powers, including France, the United States, and Britain, have yet to do so. Macron's statement, made during an interview on France 5 television, underscores a long-term goal of establishing mutual recognition among all parties.

The possible conference, aimed for June with Saudi Arabia, represents a crucial platform for advancing reciprocal recognition in the Middle East. Nations not recognizing Israel include Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Syria, highlighting the complex geopolitical landscape Macron seeks to navigate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025