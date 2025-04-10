France's Bold Step: A New Chapter in Middle East Diplomacy

In a significant diplomatic shift, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France might recognize a Palestinian state by June. This initiative seeks to spur Middle Eastern countries to acknowledge Israel, balancing regional recognition efforts.

Currently, while nearly 150 countries recognize Palestine, major Western powers, including France, the United States, and Britain, have yet to do so. Macron's statement, made during an interview on France 5 television, underscores a long-term goal of establishing mutual recognition among all parties.

The possible conference, aimed for June with Saudi Arabia, represents a crucial platform for advancing reciprocal recognition in the Middle East. Nations not recognizing Israel include Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Syria, highlighting the complex geopolitical landscape Macron seeks to navigate.

