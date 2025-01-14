Left Menu

India's Plastic Pipe Industry Poised For Unprecedented Growth

India's plastic pipe industry shows significant growth potential due to low per-capita consumption compared to global averages. A report by Jefferies highlights the untapped market and strong growth driven by housing and infrastructure investments, despite challenges from volatile PVC prices affecting margins and volumes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 10:13 IST
India's Plastic Pipe Industry Poised For Unprecedented Growth
Representative Image (Photo-Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent report, Jefferies highlights the immense growth potential of India's plastic pipe industry, citing the nation's low per-capita pipe consumption relative to global averages. With numbers significantly trailing behind developed regions such as the U.S., Europe, and China, a large untapped market emerges as a notable opportunity.

The report emphasizes that India's per-capita consumption figures underscore a considerable scope for growth. Additionally, with the plastic pipes sector recording an impressive 8 percent compound annual growth rate over the past decade, projections indicate a market size reaching Rs 500 billion by FY25, driven by capital expenditure revival and a robust housing cycle.

Despite optimistic projections, challenges related to polyvinyl chloride (PVC)—a key raw material—pose risks. PVC's price volatility affects manufacturers' margins, leading to inventory losses and potential destocking by distributors. Nevertheless, a recovery in volumes is anticipated in late 2025, buoyed by increased capex and healthy housing demand, sustaining long-term growth potential amidst volatile PVC prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evaluating Vietnam's 30A Program: Mixed Success in Poverty and Employment Goals

Unlocking High-Growth Potential: Private Equity Trends in Emerging Economies

Overcoming Inequality: EU Strategies to Tackle Poverty and Marginalization

Balancing Conservation and Fisheries: The Global Impact of Marine Protected Areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025