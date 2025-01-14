IIFL Foundation Launches First-Ever Boat Ambulances for Maha Kumbh Mela

In an innovative move to enhance public safety at the Maha Kumbh Mela, IIFL Foundation has introduced 15 boat ambulances, a novel healthcare service for the extensive gathering at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The initiative, a first of its kind, aims to provide immediate medical assistance to the millions attending the festival.

The deployment is in collaboration with Bharat Scouts and Guides, offering first-aid and emergency support, backed by a team of 50 professionals. Complementing these efforts, a health center has also been set up by IIFL Foundation, featuring two adept doctors and necessary medical facilities to ensure comprehensive care for the pilgrims.

Madhu Jain, Director of the IIFL Foundation, expressed her gratitude for the backing from the Uttar Pradesh Government and Mela officials. She emphasized the significance of the initiative in reducing response times and offering timely treatment to those at the Triveni Sangam. The foundation's extensive outreach in Uttar Pradesh enhances educational, healthcare, and livelihood initiatives, impacting millions significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)