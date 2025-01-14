Left Menu

IIFL Foundation Launches First-Ever Boat Ambulances for Maha Kumbh Mela

IIFL Foundation, the CSR arm of IIFL Group, partners with Maha Kumbh Mela to deploy 15 boat ambulances, marking an unprecedented medical service at the world's largest spiritual gathering. With emergency support from Bharat Scouts and Guides, they aim to provide swift healthcare to over 400 million visitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 14-01-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 11:04 IST
IIFL Foundation Launches First-Ever Boat Ambulances for Maha Kumbh Mela
IIFL Foundation's boat ambulance for first-aid and emergency medical attention at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an innovative move to enhance public safety at the Maha Kumbh Mela, IIFL Foundation has introduced 15 boat ambulances, a novel healthcare service for the extensive gathering at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The initiative, a first of its kind, aims to provide immediate medical assistance to the millions attending the festival.

The deployment is in collaboration with Bharat Scouts and Guides, offering first-aid and emergency support, backed by a team of 50 professionals. Complementing these efforts, a health center has also been set up by IIFL Foundation, featuring two adept doctors and necessary medical facilities to ensure comprehensive care for the pilgrims.

Madhu Jain, Director of the IIFL Foundation, expressed her gratitude for the backing from the Uttar Pradesh Government and Mela officials. She emphasized the significance of the initiative in reducing response times and offering timely treatment to those at the Triveni Sangam. The foundation's extensive outreach in Uttar Pradesh enhances educational, healthcare, and livelihood initiatives, impacting millions significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evaluating Vietnam's 30A Program: Mixed Success in Poverty and Employment Goals

Unlocking High-Growth Potential: Private Equity Trends in Emerging Economies

Overcoming Inequality: EU Strategies to Tackle Poverty and Marginalization

Balancing Conservation and Fisheries: The Global Impact of Marine Protected Areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025