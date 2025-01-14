Left Menu

Ukraine's Overnight Drone and Missile Assault on Russian Regions

Ukraine launched a significant drone attack and used U.S.-made ATACMS missiles against Russian regions, according to Russian Telegram channels. Over 200 drones and five missiles were reportedly downed by Russia. Engels city, home to a strategic airbase, reported industrial damage. Classes and flights were disrupted due to the attack.

Updated: 14-01-2025 11:06 IST
In a significant escalation of hostilities, Ukraine reportedly launched a massive drone and missile strike on Russian regions overnight, utilizing U.S.-made ATACMS missiles.

According to Russian Telegram sources and pro-Russian war bloggers, Russia claimed to have downed more than 200 Ukrainian drones and five ATACMS missiles. However, the Russian defense ministry has not yet provided comments or confirmation.

The city of Engels, which hosts a critical airbase for Russia's nuclear bombers, suffered industrial damage due to the drone assault. Saratov Governor Roman Busargin announced that local schools would resort to remote teaching, and flight restrictions have been imposed in several Russian cities, including Kazan and Saratov.

