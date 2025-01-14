Ukraine's Overnight Drone and Missile Assault on Russian Regions

In a significant escalation of hostilities, Ukraine reportedly launched a massive drone and missile strike on Russian regions overnight, utilizing U.S.-made ATACMS missiles.

According to Russian Telegram sources and pro-Russian war bloggers, Russia claimed to have downed more than 200 Ukrainian drones and five ATACMS missiles. However, the Russian defense ministry has not yet provided comments or confirmation.

The city of Engels, which hosts a critical airbase for Russia's nuclear bombers, suffered industrial damage due to the drone assault. Saratov Governor Roman Busargin announced that local schools would resort to remote teaching, and flight restrictions have been imposed in several Russian cities, including Kazan and Saratov.

