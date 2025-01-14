World Bank Approves $182 M to Address Health and Food Insecurity Crises in Sudan

The World Bank has approved two vital projects worth $182 million to restore health services and provide emergency safety nets in Sudan. These initiatives aim to support millions of vulnerable individuals impacted by ongoing conflict and natural disasters, addressing urgent humanitarian needs and laying the groundwork for long-term recovery.

Sudan’s Humanitarian Crisis at a Glance

Sudan is grappling with a severe humanitarian crisis driven by conflict and climate-related disasters. Over 11 million people have been displaced, with 3 million seeking refuge in neighboring countries. The economic impact has been devastating, with Sudan's GDP contracting by 20% in 2023 and 15% in 2024. Inflation has surged, food insecurity is widespread, and two-thirds of the population lacks access to essential health services.

Approximately 75% of health facilities in conflict zones are non-functional, leaving the remaining facilities overwhelmed by the demand for care. Disease outbreaks, including cholera, malaria, and dengue, are intensifying due to disrupted services and climate change.

Sudan Health Assistance and Response to Emergencies (SHARE) Project

The $82 million SHARE Project, funded through the World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA), includes:

$19.5 million to the World Health Organization (WHO).

to the World Health Organization (WHO). $62.5 million to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

The project will deliver essential health and nutrition services to over nine million people, emphasizing community engagement and continuity of care. It also applies the Humanitarian-Development Nexus (HDN) principles to address both immediate health crises and long-term development.

Key objectives include:

Restoring critical public health functions.

Bolstering emergency preparedness.

Enhancing disease control systems.

SUDAN SANAD - Emergency Crisis Response Safety Net Project

The $100 million SANAD project targets food-insecure populations in partnership with the World Food Programme (WFP) and UNICEF. It will benefit approximately 140,000 households, including:

110,000 households receiving unconditional cash transfers.

receiving unconditional cash transfers. 30,000 households supported through human capital-sensitive interventions.

The program prioritizes vulnerable groups such as female- or child-headed households, those with disabilities, and severely food-insecure populations. The initiative aims to provide immediate relief while contributing to the development of social protection systems for long-term resilience.

Comprehensive and Collaborative Approach

The World Bank’s Sudan projects emphasize collaboration with local and international partners to maximize impact. By coordinating with ongoing initiatives and applying lessons learned from Yemen, Somalia, and South Sudan, the projects aim to ensure flexibility, accountability, and effective service delivery.

“Drawing from over a decade of experience in Fragility, Conflict, and Violence (FCV) contexts, these projects underscore the importance of partnerships with UN agencies and other organizations to deliver results,” said Yoichiro Ishihara, World Bank Country Manager for Sudan.

Looking Ahead

By addressing immediate health and food security challenges while building sustainable systems, these projects represent a critical step toward mitigating the humanitarian crisis in Sudan and ensuring lasting recovery.