India Launches National Turmeric Board to Boost Global Leadership in Turmeric Production and Trade

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Shri Piyush Goyal inaugurated the National Turmeric Board in New Delhi, a landmark initiative aimed at strengthening India's position as the world's leading turmeric producer and exporter. Shri Palle Ganga Reddy was announced as the first Chairperson of the Board, with its headquarters established in Nizamabad, Telangana, a key turmeric-producing region.

The newly formed Board will include representatives from various ministries, including the Ministry of AYUSH, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, and Department of Commerce, along with stakeholders from exporters’ and producers’ bodies.

Highlighting the Board’s role, Shri Goyal said it will focus on the welfare of turmeric farmers across 20 states, such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Meghalaya (known for its Lakadong turmeric variety).

Key Objectives of the National Turmeric Board

The Board will address several critical aspects of the turmeric industry:

Research and Development: Promote innovation in turmeric products and value addition for global markets. Awareness and Education: Highlight the medicinal and essential properties of turmeric to foster domestic and international demand. Yield Enhancement: Develop strategies to improve turmeric yield, particularly in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Quality Assurance: Ensure stringent quality and safety standards for production and exports. Market Expansion: Strengthen logistics, supply chains, and marketing efforts to explore new markets abroad.

India’s Dominance in the Global Turmeric Industry

India is the largest producer, consumer, and exporter of turmeric, accounting for 70% of global production and 62% of global trade. In 2023-24, India cultivated turmeric on 3.05 lakh hectares, yielding 10.74 lakh tonnes. India exported 1.62 lakh tonnes of turmeric and turmeric products, valued at $226.5 million USD.

Significance of the Board

Shri Goyal emphasized that the Board would play a crucial role in increasing farmers' incomes and fostering the growth of the turmeric sector. “The Board will help create a unified effort to unlock the potential for trade, innovation, and farmer welfare, especially in view of turmeric’s health and wellness benefits,” he stated.

Promoting India’s Varieties and Strengthening Global Trade

India produces 30 varieties of turmeric, each with unique properties, making it a significant player in global health and wellness markets. Special focus will be given to promoting premium varieties like Lakadong Turmeric from Meghalaya and exploring niche opportunities in medicinal and therapeutic products.

Future Roadmap

The National Turmeric Board will lead efforts to diversify product offerings, enhance branding, and facilitate coordination among government departments and agencies. By creating a robust framework for growth, the Board aims to position India not only as the largest producer but also as the most innovative exporter of turmeric globally.

With the establishment of the National Turmeric Board, India sets a firm foundation for a more organized and prosperous turmeric sector, ensuring long-term benefits for farmers and enhancing its dominance in international markets.