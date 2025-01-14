SAIL Welcomes Manish Gupta as New Technical Director Amid Financial Dip

State-owned Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) announced on Tuesday that Manish Gupta has assumed the role of Director, Technical, Projects, and Raw Materials. Gupta officially took charge on Monday, bringing with him over three decades of industry experience.

Gupta's career began at SAIL in 1991 as a management trainee at the Durgapur steel plant. Over the years, he has played pivotal roles across multiple units, notably enhancing efficiency and safety at Durgapur. At Bokaro steel plant, he became Chief General Manager in 2019, focusing on technology upgrades and modernization projects.

In the corporate realm, Gupta served as Executive Director In-charge (Operations) at SAIL's headquarters, significantly boosting operational efficiency. Meanwhile, SAIL's financial performance took a hit, with net profits falling 31% in the September quarter of 2024, driven by a downturn in income and rising expenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)