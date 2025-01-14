Left Menu

SAIL Welcomes Manish Gupta as New Technical Director Amid Financial Dip

Manish Gupta has taken over as Director, Technical, Projects and Raw Materials at SAIL. With over 30 years in the steel industry, Gupta has held significant roles at various plants. SAIL's recent financial report showed a decline in profits due to reduced income and increased expenses.

State-owned Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) announced on Tuesday that Manish Gupta has assumed the role of Director, Technical, Projects, and Raw Materials. Gupta officially took charge on Monday, bringing with him over three decades of industry experience.

Gupta's career began at SAIL in 1991 as a management trainee at the Durgapur steel plant. Over the years, he has played pivotal roles across multiple units, notably enhancing efficiency and safety at Durgapur. At Bokaro steel plant, he became Chief General Manager in 2019, focusing on technology upgrades and modernization projects.

In the corporate realm, Gupta served as Executive Director In-charge (Operations) at SAIL's headquarters, significantly boosting operational efficiency. Meanwhile, SAIL's financial performance took a hit, with net profits falling 31% in the September quarter of 2024, driven by a downturn in income and rising expenses.

