Auto Drivers at Crossroads: Will Rising Costs Steer Their Vote Away from AAP?

In the heart of India's capital, the escalating costs of CNG and a government-driven shift towards electric vehicles are placing auto rickshaw drivers in a difficult spot this election season. These drivers have long been a reliable support base for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), yet now face numerous challenges.

Auto drivers, crucial players in Delhi's political landscape due to their daily interactions with commuters, are expressing mixed feelings toward the AAP. While the party has historically increased fares and announced benefits like insurance coverage and educational incentives, many drivers argue these measures fall short amid rising operational costs.

Competition from ride-hailing apps such as Ola and Uber exacerbates the problem, as does the daunting transition to electric vehicles. Although the AAP has made contributions, like subsidies for e-autos, drivers remain concerned about insufficient charging infrastructure. As the February 5 election approaches, the question looms: Will these issues sway their vote away from the AAP?

(With inputs from agencies.)