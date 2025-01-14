Monsoon Mayhem: Changi Airport Woes Amid Intense Weather

The intense monsoon weather in Singapore has wreaked havoc on air travel, with 12 flights diverted away from the typically bustling Changi Airport. The diversions affected flights from key cities, including Bangkok and Jakarta, as reported by the Changi Airport Group.

As one of the world's top five busiest airports, Changi faced significant challenges in maintaining its regular schedule. Despite the adverse conditions, Changi Airport successfully managed to have all diverted flights return by Monday afternoon, according to the airport operator's updates.

Meanwhile, Singapore Airlines reported delays and retimings for over 50 flights due to the ongoing weather disturbances. The Meteorological Service of Singapore attributed this to one of the lengthier monsoon surges in recent memory, resulting in heavier showers and substantial rainfall above seasonal averages.

