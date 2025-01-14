Monsoon Mayhem: Changi Airport Woes Amid Intense Weather
Severe monsoon conditions in Singapore led to 12 flight diversions affecting major routes to Changi Airport. Despite disruptions, all flights have returned. The weather, described as unusually intense, caused significant delays for Singapore Airlines. Changi Airport experienced more rain than typical in January, impacting operations and scheduling.
- Country:
- Singapore
The intense monsoon weather in Singapore has wreaked havoc on air travel, with 12 flights diverted away from the typically bustling Changi Airport. The diversions affected flights from key cities, including Bangkok and Jakarta, as reported by the Changi Airport Group.
As one of the world's top five busiest airports, Changi faced significant challenges in maintaining its regular schedule. Despite the adverse conditions, Changi Airport successfully managed to have all diverted flights return by Monday afternoon, according to the airport operator's updates.
Meanwhile, Singapore Airlines reported delays and retimings for over 50 flights due to the ongoing weather disturbances. The Meteorological Service of Singapore attributed this to one of the lengthier monsoon surges in recent memory, resulting in heavier showers and substantial rainfall above seasonal averages.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Changi Airport
- Singapore
- monsoon
- flights
- diversions
- weather
- delays
- airlines
- rainfall
- aviation
ALSO READ
Weather Challenges Push Indian Tea Industry to New Export Heights
Hogmanay Halted: Edinburgh's Iconic New Year Celebration Cancelled Due to Severe Weather
Impending Weather Shift: Rain and Snow Expected in Northwest India
Delhi BJP Slams AAP Over Guest Teachers' Pay and Exam Delays
Winter Chardham Yatra Draws Thousands Despite Harsh Weather