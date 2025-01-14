Fire at Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre: A Costly Setback for Startups
A fire incident at Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre caused substantial damage to startup properties and infrastructure, with losses estimated between Rs 80 crore to Rs 110 crore for startups and Rs 42 crore for the centre. No casualties were reported in the mishap.
A fire erupted at the Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre (BBC) in Bengaluru on Tuesday morning, resulting in significant financial losses but fortunately, no injuries, according to Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge.
Located in the bustling Electronic City, BBC is a government-run facility designed to support biotechnology startups. The incident occurred on the recently revamped second floor, which was entirely gutted by the flames. Extensive damage also affected the first and ground floors due to interconnected HVAC systems, Minister Kharge's office reported.
Crucial infrastructure, including the Bangalore Bio Bank, Cleanroom facilities, and various laboratory equipment, were severely damaged. Several startups, such as Fermbox and Phyxx 44, suffered major equipment losses. The fire was attributed to improper solvent management in a lab.
