Kolkata Metro Faces Dilemma Over East-West Corridor Shutdown for Signalling Upgrade

Metro Railway Kolkata is currently deliberating on whether to approve a 45-day shutdown of the East-West Metro corridor for upgrading its signalling system to a Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC). The proposal by Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (KMRCL) aims to enhance uninterrupted connectivity across the 16.6 km stretch, linking major hubs.

The decision holds significant weight as thousands of commuters rely on this route daily, and a prolonged service suspension could lead to a substantial disruption. Spokespersons assured that careful analysis of all impacts will precede any official announcement. At present, truncated services operate between key sections of the corridor.

The push towards modernizing the system is met with cautious approach, especially in light of the potential inconveniences during major events like the book fair. Stakeholders are voicing concerns, emphasizing the need for precise timing to minimize public inconvenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)